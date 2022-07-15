Jago Gamblin, a Level 2 Bricklaying student from Fareham College, emerged victorious after competing in the Guild of Bricklayers regional competition, but sadly did not win the national event.

However, he is now preparing for the WorldSkills UK competition, set to take place in November.

Jago will compete at the WorldSkills UK competition hosted at Edinburgh College, and if successful in Scotland, he will have the opportunity to train and compete in international competitions such as the WorldSkills final in Lyon in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jago Gamblin, Level 2 Bricklaying student from Fareham College.

At the Guild of Bricklayers final, competitors were given a working drawing showing a brickwork task outlining certain features, dimensions and differing types of finish and style.

Once the time is up, the Guild of Bricklayers judges mark each wall to the smallest margin.

While he did not win, Fareham College said that Jago performed admirably and with great skill.

Steve Kirk, brickwork lecturer, said: ‘As a department, we are exceptionally proud of Jago and his performance at the Southern and National Finals.

‘He performed admirably, and the work produced was to an exceptional standard.

‘I have no doubt he will go on to great things in the future.’