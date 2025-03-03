It’s Colleges Week, and the City of Portsmouth College team are celebrating the impact colleges have both in local communities and across the country.

As members of the Association of Colleges, they delight in highlighting the fundamental role they play in building brighter futures for their students, staff and local communities.

This year’s event uses the government’s five missions as a framework:

· Kickstart the economy

Super apprentice James Rowland, seen during the WorldSkills competition in Manchester.

· Become a green energy superpower

· Take back our streets

· Break down barriers to opportunity

· Build an NHS fit for the future

The college kicked off the week by highlighting their busy Apprenticeships team.

Among their apprentices is Level 3 Refrigeration, Air Conditioning and Heat Pump Engineering student, James Rowland, who won a silver medal in the WorldSkills UK RAC competition in Manchester.

James is currently an apprentice at Air-Control in Southampton, among the south’s leading air conditioning and ventilation specialists operating within the commercial, industrial and domestic sectors.

He develops and hones his skills with the expert team at the college’s North Harbour Campus, putting them into practice and gaining real-life, real-world paid experience with his employers.

When asked what motivated him to choose refrigeration and air conditioning as his career, James replied: “To develop the industry towards more sustainable and energy efficient systems in the future.”

Principal and CEO Katy Quinn said this is just one example of the college working closely with industries and employers across the region to teach the skills required today to enable a more sustainable future.

“It’s a win win situation for employers and apprentices alike,” she said.

“Employers can help their business grow by bringing fresh new talent through the ranks or upskilling their team.

“At the same time, school leavers and adult learners can learn while they earn, gaining invaluable experience to set them on a great career path with money in their pockets and without the burden of student debt.”