Berewood Primary School received hundreds of pounds in sponsorship from a housebuilder, meaning that leavers hoodies could be created for the outgoing Year 6 students.

This year group is the first original cohort of children that started at the school in 2014, and are the first group to complete all years before moving up to secondary school.

Redrow’s donation of £435 to the school was given to help pupils mark the big milestone as they look forward to the next stage in their education.

Berewood Primary School pupils in their leavers hoodies

Tammi Ashley, chair of governors and parents in Year 6, said: ‘We can’t thank Redrow enough for their generous donation, ensuring the academic year ends on a high for our school leavers.

‘After what has been a turbulent year for many schools due to Covid-19 restrictions, our Year 6 students will now be able to take an important memento with them, symbolising their time at Berewood which we hope they will cherish for years to come.’

Ahead of the last day of term this month, Redrow visited the local school in Waterlooville to present the cheque and to see the students wearing the hoodies.

The school was developed as part of the Berewood estate, where Redrow is selling homes.

Cara Lazarevic, area sales manager at Redrow Southern Counties, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting Berewood Primary School through our donation, helping to commemorate a significant milestone for these children as they depart for secondary school.

‘We wish all of the Year 6 leavers every success with their future studies.’

