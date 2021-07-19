Every Year 1 pupil at Northern Parade Infant School, in Hilsea, was told to go home just before class began today (July 19) after someone tested positive for Covid-19.

Rachel Carlyle, head of the infant school, said: ‘The whole year group had to isolate. I spoke with the department for education and the guidance was followed correctly.

‘My main concern is ensuring the safety of the schoolchildren and teachers.’

Northern Parade School in Doyle Avenue, Hilsea. Picture:Google maps

A total of 102 students will have to stay home as a result.

The last day of term at Northern Parade is July 23.

As reported, Portsmouth City Council has confirmed 32 cases in Portsmouth schools since May 17.

And Hampshire County Council has confirmed cases in 141 schools across the county since May 24.

