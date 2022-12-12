The proposal for a 3G football sports pitch, measuring about 5,918sq m, could be built on part of the existing playing field at Cams Hill.

The application would comprise six LED flood lights, 4.5m high perimeter fencing, equipment storage and pedestrian barriers.

How the new pitches at Cams Hill School in Fareham could look

The facility will be able to accommodate 11-a-side and 9-a-side games as well as five-a-side and seven-a-side mini-soccer.

The sports pitch is intended to be used by students during the school day and local organisations such as community groups and sports clubs outside of school hours and at weekends.

Planning documents state: ‘An enhanced sports facility will expand the range of accessible sports, recreation, education, and community facilities; providing genuine public benefit.

‘The football turf pitch would provide a valued training and a competition facility, improving team sports by community groups (local sports clubs and groups) during the week and at weekends within reasonable times of use.

‘There is significant demand for the facility within the local area and this proposal would encourage and support healthy lifestyles.

‘This proposal will give rise to a considerable benefit to students and the wider community through the provision of enhanced sport and playing facilities.’

The application has attracted criticism from 12 nearby residents.

Ronald Unsted of Peacock Close said: ‘Already existing floodlights from the Cams Hill School playing fields emit a blinding light that can be seen from our house, particularly when the foliage has fallen from the trees in autumn/winter/early spring allowing light from the floodlights to shine through.

‘Therefore, it shall be incumbent upon the school to ensure that no light shall encroach into the gardens and properties adjacent to the new proposed 3G football pitch.’

Linda Bryne of Magpie Close added: ‘My main concern is the extra amount of traffic that will be generated as presumably, such a pitch will be available for use during evenings and most probably weekends.

