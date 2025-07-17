Career crossroads? 71% of professionals in the South West have faced a work turning point

New research commissioned by the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign reveals 7 in 10 employed adults in the South West have faced a crossroad in their career – a moment of uncertainty or desire for major change in their working life. But far from being a setback, many say it led to a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

The study found 71% of working adults in the South West have been at a career crossroad, with 40% saying it’s happened more than once. The top motivations driving career pivots are an increased desire for: purpose and fulfilment (47%), flexibility and autonomy (39%) and an opportunity to use existing skills in a new way (31%).

The findings highlight the potential for positive transformation. 78% of people in the South West said reaching a career crossroad can help people realise what they really want from work, and 66% believe it can lead to a job better suited to their skills, aspirations, family life or community culture.

When asked what would help refresh their career, 32 % of respondents in the South West said learning new skills, followed by using existing skills in a new way (28 %) and working in a new environment (35%). A fifth (22%) said they would retrain or upskill if facing a career crossroad.

Dion Dublin, former pro footballer and now TV presenter had a career renaissance of his own. Dion is calling on workers seeking more purpose, fulfilment and new ways to use their skills to explore teaching in Further Education (FE).

FE is education for learners aged 16 and over who aren’t in school or studying for a degree. In settings such as colleges, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities across a range of technical, vocational and academic subjects to help prepare learners for work in their chosen field. In what is often a college-based setting, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities from hands-on workshops to classroom-based learning.

Dion said, “When I hung up my boots, I found myself at a career crossroad – it was like being in extra time with no clear game plan. Reaching moments like this in your career are more common than we think – and they can be the start of something incredibly rewarding. Teaching in further education allows people to bring their real-world experience into the classroom, inspire the next generation, and find renewed purpose in their work. It’s a path that offers both stability and the chance to grow. If you are looking for a purpose filled career – FE teaching could be your next big match.”

One FE teacher who has gone on this journey is Donna Green, a former engineer from the Isle of Wight, moved into FE teaching and now inspires the next generation. Donna teaches engineering at the Isle of Wight College, she reflects:

“After 11 years working in the engineering sector, I reached a crossroad in my career. I’d built a strong technical foundation within the sector, but I was looking for something more personal and fulfilling. I wasn’t sure if I had the right background for teaching, but I quickly realised that my industry experience was exactly what was needed in Further Education.

In engineering, I worked on internationally recognised projects, but the work often felt impersonal. Teaching in FE gave me something I hadn’t expected: the chance to share the skills I already had and see the impact it has on real people.

Supporting learners to grow in confidence and raise their aspirations has been incredibly rewarding. Moving into FE was my career renaissance - it gave me a renewed sense of purpose and the opportunity to work closely with the next generation, which I truly value.

If you have a passion for your sector and real-world industry skills, you already have what it takes to be an FE teacher, your skills are so much more valuable than you realise! ‘

To find out more about how you could share your existing industry skills by teaching in further education and the next steps to take, visit gov.uk/teach-in-further-education.