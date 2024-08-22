Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students at Castle View Academy have been congratulated after picking up their GCSE which the school said ‘reflect their hard work and commitment’.

The school in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, said pupils were awarded a strong set of GCSE results, and highlighted some success stories including:

Isabel Wright who was awarded five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, a Distinction star and a Distinction.

Kennie Roberts who was awarded two grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and a Merit.

Tyler Taylor who was awarded six grade 7s, two grade 6s and a Merit.

In addition, three students who performed very well will be taking up Sixth Form scholarship places at Embley School near Romsey which, like Castle View, is a member of United Learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This partnership between the two schools is proving hugely successful with Callum Palmer, one of the partnership’s previous recipients, last week gaining a place at the University of Oxford to read Biochemistry after receiving A*A*A* in his A Levels.

Mia O'Neill will be studying Veterinary Sciences at Bristol University after receiving A*A*AA in her A Levels.

Adam Potter, Principal of Castle View Academy said: “Doing well at GCSEs is the stepping stone to the next successful stage of a young person’s education. I would like to congratulate our students on their results and thank staff and families for all the support they have given this cohort of students. Our Year 11s have worked extremely hard and these results are testimony to this with many exceeding their expectations of what they could achieve.”