Castle View Academy GCSE results: Students congratulated as school celebrates 'strong' set of exam results
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The school in Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove, said pupils were awarded a strong set of GCSE results, and highlighted some success stories including:
- Isabel Wright who was awarded five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7, a Distinction star and a Distinction.
- Kennie Roberts who was awarded two grade 9s, one grade 8, three grade 7s, one grade 6 and a Merit.
- Tyler Taylor who was awarded six grade 7s, two grade 6s and a Merit.
In addition, three students who performed very well will be taking up Sixth Form scholarship places at Embley School near Romsey which, like Castle View, is a member of United Learning.
This partnership between the two schools is proving hugely successful with Callum Palmer, one of the partnership’s previous recipients, last week gaining a place at the University of Oxford to read Biochemistry after receiving A*A*A* in his A Levels.
Mia O'Neill will be studying Veterinary Sciences at Bristol University after receiving A*A*AA in her A Levels.
Adam Potter, Principal of Castle View Academy said: “Doing well at GCSEs is the stepping stone to the next successful stage of a young person’s education. I would like to congratulate our students on their results and thank staff and families for all the support they have given this cohort of students. Our Year 11s have worked extremely hard and these results are testimony to this with many exceeding their expectations of what they could achieve.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.