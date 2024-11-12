After more than four decades of helping thousands of children and staff cross the roads of Portsmouth, a beloved lollipop woman has retired.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mandy has been a huge part of the day to day lives of hundreds of cohorts of students during her time at the school - and people have been praising her for her work which has been a testament to the Portsmouth community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandy said: “I have enjoyed welcoming students to school every morning over the years and will miss them each day.

One of the city’s longest serving crossing patrol officers, Mandy Taylor, is hanging up her lollipop after 43 years of keeping the community safe. | The Portsmouth Academy

“There have been so many members of staff over the years that have always been kind and welcoming. Their support throughout the years has been lovely. Even though I’m not directly an employee of the school, they have always made me feel part of the community.

“To every young person I have helped cross the road every day, I would say try to find something that you enjoy doing and want to do for a long and happy career.”

Michelle Smith, executive principal at The Portsmouth Academy, said:“Mandy has served the school community with dedication for 43 and a half years and we wish her all the very best for retirement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad