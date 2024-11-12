Cherished lollipop lady retires after more than four decdes of serving The Portsmouth Academy
Mandy Taylor has officially hung up her lollipop for the final time after working as a crossing patrol officer for The Portsmouth Academy for the past 43 years.
Mandy has been a huge part of the day to day lives of hundreds of cohorts of students during her time at the school - and people have been praising her for her work which has been a testament to the Portsmouth community.
Mandy said: “I have enjoyed welcoming students to school every morning over the years and will miss them each day.
“There have been so many members of staff over the years that have always been kind and welcoming. Their support throughout the years has been lovely. Even though I’m not directly an employee of the school, they have always made me feel part of the community.
“To every young person I have helped cross the road every day, I would say try to find something that you enjoy doing and want to do for a long and happy career.”
Michelle Smith, executive principal at The Portsmouth Academy, said:“Mandy has served the school community with dedication for 43 and a half years and we wish her all the very best for retirement.
“Come wind, rain or shine, Mandy has been at her post to see our students across St Marys Road safely and I dare say that many of our parents will remember Mandy from their own school days.”
