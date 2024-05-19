Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pre-school in Fareham has been described as a setting where children ‘flourish’ following its recent outstanding Ofsted rating.

Penguin Pre-School, located in Peak Lane, has improved its Ofsted rating going from a good rating to an outstanding one following the recent inspection which took place on February 27. The report found that children are happy to attend the pre-school and the staff greet them in a kind and caring manner.

The report said: “Children arrive happy and excited to start their day. They are greeted by the kind and friendly staff, who know them very well. Children are supported by the attentive staff, who swiftly help them to settle with ease.

“Children flourish at the pre-school. Leaders and staff have high expectations for children's learning and development. They complete comprehensive assessments and observations of what children know and can do, to determine their starting points. They use this information to plan for children's next steps in learning.

“Staff provide rich opportunities for children to learn about different cultures. For example, children enjoy making Caribbean fruit salad during visits from people in the local community, and they learn words related to different languages. Furthermore, they are introduced to musical instruments from different countries, such as bagpipes. These experiences help children to develop an understanding of and respect for diversity.”