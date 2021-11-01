Children worried about climate crisis write to political leaders saying: 'Help us put this right'
CHILDREN worried about the environment have called on political leaders to step up and do more to tackle climate change and sewage leaks.
Youngsters from Sarisbury wrote to the head of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, as part of a spirited call to arms.
The young eco warriors, aged between seven and 10, presented the council chief with their letters during a half-term event, staged by Final Straw Foundation at the Sarisbury Community Centre.
Among the letters included one written by nine-year-old Lilly Marsh, who was worried about the effect pollution was having on sea life.
The Sarisbury Junior School pupil wrote: ‘We are losing our sea life. We are spending our childhoods fixing mistakes that the older generations have made. Help us put this right.’
Cllr Woodward said he was impressed by the children’s appeals.
He said: ‘It’s just so thought-provoking. It’s amazing to see children so engaged and taking such a huge interest in the environment. I was so pleased to hear what they had to say – it certainly chimes.
‘They’re looking to the older generation to make sure there is something to save for the future.’
Councillor Joanne Bull, ward councillor for Sarisbury, was also at the event and added: ‘The knowledge of the children has blown me away, they sincerely care about the environment.’
Zoe Bentley, of Final Straw Foundation, said the event focused on teaching children about recycling.
Speaking of the children, she added: ‘The kids are very switched on. They know what’s going on. To be an eight-year-old and have that on your shoulder - being worried about the environmental crisis - is something we really need to take on board as adults.
‘They should be out there playing in trees, not having to worry about the environmental crisis.’