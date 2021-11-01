Children at the Final Straw event with letters expressing their concern for the environment. Pictured, back row: Indie Russell (7), Noah Scanlon (7), Councillor Sean Woodward (Leader Fareham Borough Council), Amelie Flavel (5) and Lilly Marsh (9). Front row: Organiser Zoe Bentley (40), Oscar King (7) and Councillor Joanne Bull (45, Sarisbury Ward). Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

Youngsters from Sarisbury wrote to the head of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward, as part of a spirited call to arms.

The young eco warriors, aged between seven and 10, presented the council chief with their letters during a half-term event, staged by Final Straw Foundation at the Sarisbury Community Centre.

Among the letters included one written by nine-year-old Lilly Marsh, who was worried about the effect pollution was having on sea life.

Georgina Smith (centre) overseeing craft activities with Tilly Moss (8) and Sam Daltrey (7). Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

The Sarisbury Junior School pupil wrote: ‘We are losing our sea life. We are spending our childhoods fixing mistakes that the older generations have made. Help us put this right.’

Cllr Woodward said he was impressed by the children’s appeals.

He said: ‘It’s just so thought-provoking. It’s amazing to see children so engaged and taking such a huge interest in the environment. I was so pleased to hear what they had to say – it certainly chimes.

‘They’re looking to the older generation to make sure there is something to save for the future.’

A busy craft session preparing for Halloween at the Final Straw event. Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

Councillor Joanne Bull, ward councillor for Sarisbury, was also at the event and added: ‘The knowledge of the children has blown me away, they sincerely care about the environment.’

Zoe Bentley, of Final Straw Foundation, said the event focused on teaching children about recycling.

Speaking of the children, she added: ‘The kids are very switched on. They know what’s going on. To be an eight-year-old and have that on your shoulder - being worried about the environmental crisis - is something we really need to take on board as adults.

‘They should be out there playing in trees, not having to worry about the environmental crisis.’

Sarah Denford (29), pictured with Councillor Sean Woodward (Leader Fareham Borough Council). Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

