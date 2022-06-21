Hampshire Cultural Trust are running a competition with the Hampshire Library Service and Winchester Poetry Festival to find writing stars in the second annual Hampshire Poets Competition.

The theme of the competition is ‘Jubilee’ and children are asked to write a poem of no more than 14 lines inspired by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Children who live or study in Hampshire can participate in three different categories.

Hampshire Young Poets 2021 awards ceremony.

These are for those aged four to seven, eight to 11 and 12 to 16.

The competition is free to enter and there will be National Book Token prizes for the winners, as well as P&G Wells tokens for the schools of the winning entrants.

The poems will be judged by Hampshire Poet, Nazneen Ahmed Pathak.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at The Arc, Winchester, on October 8.