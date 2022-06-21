Leesland C of E Junior School will host a fundraising open event on July 3 between 12-4pm, and is inviting people to take a look around the pool.

Kate Hedges, federation business manager, said: ‘It’s amazing to think that this much-loved, purpose-built, indoor 18-metre primary teaching pool, built by parents in 1972 at a cost of just over £6,500, came close to being decommissioned in recent years due to the cost of repairs required to the roof and other general maintenance costs.

‘With over 900 swims taking place each school week, the strength of feeling in Gosport to keep this vital facility running was such that an eye-watering £65,000 was raised by the community to replace the roof.’

Kate Hedges on the edge of the swimming pool at Leesland Junior School, Gosport. Picture: David George

The pool is self-funded, relying on regular fundraising initiatives.

This year, funds raised will go towards a pool liner at an estimated cost of £25,000, and to cover energy cost increases.

Kate added: ‘We are immensely grateful to Aqua Academy for their ongoing hire of the pool and their fantastic fundraising support as well as the eight local schools that use the pool.

‘We hope to continue to keep the pool for the children (and adults) in the community for

another 50 years.’