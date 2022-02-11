Starting yesterday, teacher members of the National Education Union at Portsmouth High School joined six days of nationally co-ordinated strike action.

The strikes are taking place across the Girls’ Day School Trust’s 23 independent schools in England and Wales, with future strike days planned for February 23, and 24, and March 1, 2, and 3.

Union members say the strike is in response to the trust’s proposal to remove its teaching staff from the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GDST says it is 'disappointed' by the decision to strike. Picture: NEU

Representatives from the NEU say that if this were to go ahead, teachers will be at least 20 per cent worse off on average in terms of the annual amount they receive in pension payments.

Charlotte Lawrence, joint district secretary for the Portsmouth Branch and District, said: ‘We call on the council of the Girls’ Day School Trust to withdraw the educationally damaging proposal to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme at Portsmouth High School.

‘Portsmouth High School Teachers are concerned that not only is this unfair, but that it will make the school a less desirable place to work with valued staff leaving to join other local schools that aren't attacking their staff terms and conditions.

Portsmouth High School. Picture: Google Maps

‘The trust should reflect on just how a large body of committed and hard-working staff have reached the point where they feel forced to take strike action at Portsmouth High School for the first time in the trust’s 149-year history.

‘Members are resolved and rightly determined to defend their pensions.’

The decision to strike was taken after 95 per cent of teacher members voted in favour of discontinuous strike action on a turnout of 84 per cent.

Kevin Courtney, NEU joint general secretary, said that the trust’s pensions plans would be a ‘disaster’.

Outside Portsmouth High School. Picture: NEU

However, Cheryl Giovannoni – CEO of GDST – said that the increase to TPS employer costs has put the trust in ‘a very difficult position’.

She said: ‘We understand the strength of feeling amongst our teachers over this issue and of course the concerns raised by our parents.

‘We care deeply about our teachers and would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools, enabling us to continue to provide an excellent and affordable independent education for our students, and at the same time ensuring teachers have a comfortable retirement.

‘Teachers are central to the success of the GDST, and we value their incredible skills and dedication as the most vital asset in the education of the girls in our schools.’

The strike day is the first in six planned by teacher members of the union. Picture: NEU

The GDST said it is proposing a ‘strong’ alternative pension scheme which would ‘provide greater scope for a total reward package’.

Cheryl added: ‘We know how much our teachers care about our students and many have wrestled with the decision to strike.

‘We are disappointed that the NEU has called for strike action while GDST Trustees are still considering all feedback gathered during the collective consultation process.

‘When we opened consultation in September 2021, we confirmed that our trustees would be making a final decision on how we would proceed in the final week of February.

‘We have urged the NEU not to call for strike action prematurely, but they have chosen to carry on with strikes anyway.’

'Hands off our pensions', say protesters. Picture: NEU

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary, said that yesterday ‘speaks to a regrettable impasse with an employer who seeks to slash the pensions of its staff’.

She added: ‘If enacted, this plan will be a disaster for staff, for future recruitment and for pupils.

‘From Nottingham to Cardiff, from Newcastle to London, and many points between, GDST teachers, parents and alumnae showed their strength of feeling.

‘This is set to continue with further strike days on February 23 and 24 and in early March.

‘But this can all be averted if the trust withdraws its plan fully and without caveat, and to do so immediately.

‘There is no financial imperative to justify pursuing an erosion of hard-working staff's terms and conditions, and this is a plan which members oppose and will continue to oppose vehemently.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron