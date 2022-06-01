Each year group at Clanfield Junior School explored a different decade, writing news reports, listening to music, and creating art in the style of the decade.

The week culminated with a street party on the playground, listening to the National Anthem, Vera Lynn and Sweet Caroline.

Sara Staggs, headteacher at the school, said: ‘Our wonderful Platinum Jubilee week of activities culminated in a Clanfield Junior School street party.

Pupils dressed up for the jubilee celebrations.

‘The children and staff dressed in clothing from one of the decades of the Queen's reign or red, white and blue.

‘It was fantastic to be able to celebrate as an entire school for the first time since the pandemic.

‘The excitement from all was palpable and everyone enjoyed their special picnic lunch followed by a scone to mark the occasion.

Enjoying the fun at Clanfield Junior School.

‘After our lunch, we enjoyed dancing on the field and parents came after school to share the fabulous learning from the week.

‘They also enjoyed our special photo booth too.

‘As this will be one of the final celebrations at Clanfield Junior School for me as headteacher, it was an amazing experience which I will never forget.

‘It has been a genuine pleasure to lead such a superb, dedicated school and the memories of our Platinum Jubilee celebrations will stay with me forever.

Each year group explored a different decade.

‘As always, the children made me incredibly proud to be headteacher and it was a privilege to share such a special event with them.’