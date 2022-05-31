The music video for ‘This Is Your Jubilee’ has had showings on the Big Screen in Guildhall Square and features a number of schools including King’s Academy College Park, King’s Academy Northern Parade, Langstone Infant Academy, St Paul’s Catholic Primary, Stamshaw Junior School, Westover Primary School, and Wimborne Primary School.

The music video has received more than 2,800 views on YouTube since it was uploaded last week.

Sue Beckett, chief executive of Portsmouth Music Hub, said: ‘I think we are just delighted that people have been so positive and enthusiastic about it.’

The Portsmouth Music Hub is an award winning service that partners up with schools to help combine music and education in order to accelerate progress for learners.

Sue said the song was composed by the Portsmouth Music Hub but the ideas were sourced by the children across the schools.

She added: ‘It is a way of encouraging more children to take part in something.

‘We have been planning it for quite a long time and the schools have had access to the materials for a couple of months.’

Sue said since the pandemic it has been especially important to engage in education through a range of ways, and that this song gave every child the opportunity to be involved as it was within their school time.

She added: ‘They are all so proud.’