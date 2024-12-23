Class of 24 celebrated at glittering City of Portsmouth College event

Many of City of Portsmouth College’s most successful students were celebrated at a glittering Sixth Form Awards Evening.

More than 70 awards went out to former students for exceptional performances during their recent courses.

Special Principal’s Awards for Emerging Leadership went to Ellen Milner, Courtney Clarvis and Lorena Constantin.

Ellen was awarded for her ‘exceptional dedication’ to her science studies resulting in her acceptance to Oxford University.

Courtney, who was unable to attend, was a pivotal member of the Dance Live team and was described as a fantastic role model and ambassador of the college.

Lorena was said to be an outstanding Sergeant in the college’s Combined Cadet Force, winning best overall cadet at summer camp out of 300 contenders. The audience heard she had ‘the complete leadership package’ and is a force to be reckoned with.

The awards were presented by Principal and CEO Katy Quinn, who was joined on stage by Richard Pearce, CEO of Southsea’s King’s Theatre, Deputy Principal Emily Pountney and Assistant Principal David Lycett.

All the recipients were loudly cheered on by family and friends, who packed the hall. They were also treated to ‘Say a Little Prayer’ by current Music Performance students and ‘Requiem’ by current Performing Arts students.

“News of our brilliance is clearly getting out and our former students here tonight are all glowing examples of the impact the college can have on someone’s life,” said Katy.

“We’re incredibly proud of how much you’ve already achieved and can’t wait to see how your future careers blossom and grow.”