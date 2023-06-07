News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Telegraph Media Group set to be put up for sale to ‘recover debts’
Heathrow Airport security officers to strike for 31 days this summer
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia

Cliffdale Primary Academy in Portsmouth has celebrated 60 years of offering education to students with complex learning difficulties

An outstanding special school has celebrated 60 years of offering high quality education to children with additional needs.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST

Cliffdale Primary Academy, in Copnor, is part of Solent Academies Trust and the school educates 203 pupils with complex learning difficulties, aged from 2 – 11.

Staff, pupils and families came together to celebrate Cliffdale’s birthday in style last month and there was plenty of singing, dancing and cake to go round. The ‘Cliffdale Triangles’, which represent each school value and together make up the Cliffdale Star, were also fully involved in the celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school opened up in 1955 as Cliffdale Junior School in Farlington with only 24 students – but as the number grew to 70, the school relocated to Battenburg Avenue in January 1963.

Cliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary.Cliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Cliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Hopscotch Nursery in Gosport has received a good Ofsted rating

Principal, Nicola Payne, said: ‘We are extremely proud to celebrate such a milestone and it was lovely to come together as a community to celebrate the event. Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable.’

Cliffdale Primary Academy were awarded an ‘outstanding’ status by Ofsted for the second consecutive time last February. The report stated that school leaders are ‘rightly proud’ of the ‘warm, nurturing, inclusive environment’, and that pupils ‘love their school’.

Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Burt, said: ‘Cliffdale Primary Academy has achieved great success since joining Solent Academies Trust. Our celebration today, for this very special anniversary captured the strength of engagement and positivity that shines so vibrantly through every aspect of the culture and curriculum at Cliffdale.

Cliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary. Pictured: Maria Thorne, Beth Arnold, Nicola Payne and Tim LettCliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary. Pictured: Maria Thorne, Beth Arnold, Nicola Payne and Tim Lett
Cliffdale Primary Academy has celebrated its 60th anniversary. Pictured: Maria Thorne, Beth Arnold, Nicola Payne and Tim Lett
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘We are incredibly proud of our pupils, families, staff and the wider community for all the support and commitment provided over many years.’

Related topics:Portsmouth