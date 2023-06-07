Staff, pupils and families came together to celebrate Cliffdale’s birthday in style last month and there was plenty of singing, dancing and cake to go round. The ‘Cliffdale Triangles’, which represent each school value and together make up the Cliffdale Star, were also fully involved in the celebrations.

The school opened up in 1955 as Cliffdale Junior School in Farlington with only 24 students – but as the number grew to 70, the school relocated to Battenburg Avenue in January 1963.

Principal, Nicola Payne, said: ‘We are extremely proud to celebrate such a milestone and it was lovely to come together as a community to celebrate the event. Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable.’

Cliffdale Primary Academy were awarded an ‘outstanding’ status by Ofsted for the second consecutive time last February. The report stated that school leaders are ‘rightly proud’ of the ‘warm, nurturing, inclusive environment’, and that pupils ‘love their school’.

Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Burt, said: ‘Cliffdale Primary Academy has achieved great success since joining Solent Academies Trust. Our celebration today, for this very special anniversary captured the strength of engagement and positivity that shines so vibrantly through every aspect of the culture and curriculum at Cliffdale.

