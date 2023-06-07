Hopscotch Nursery in Mumby Road had previously been inspected in October 2022 last year. But a follow-up visit in April has painted a much better picture.

The report said that the staff have been working hard to take on board the feedback from the previous inspection and the manager, who is new to the nursery has worked alongside the team to make the improvements necessary.

The report said: ‘Children happily arrive at the nursery and receive a warm welcome from staff. Children who arrive early enjoy 'breakfast club'. Older children confidently find their friends upon arrival and talk about what they might be having for lunch.

‘The newly recruited manager has worked hard to implement changes needed to address the actions raised at the last inspection. The leadership team have worked together to ensure that staff feel supported with these changes. They are committed to providing staff with the support they need.’

Safeguarding measures are effective and designated safeguarding lead understands her role fully and she can recognise and identify signs of abuse. The lead also knows how to report concerns to safeguarding partners.

The report added: ‘Staff monitor children's development regularly and plan activities to help support their individual needs. For example, they identify children who need support with their communication development and organise activities to promote language.

‘Staff encourage children to manage their own personal care. For example, babies are helped to wipe their own faces. Older children serve their own snack, wash their plates up afterwards and pour their own drinks. This is helping to promote children's independence.

‘Staff carry our regular risk assessments on the activities they provide for children to ensure that they are suitable.’