Plans are being considered to turn a former infant school into a new provision for children with special educational needs, creating 70 additional places for youngsters.

The proposal could see The Waterloo School in Warfield Avenue, Waterlooville, expand its SEN provision by opening a satellite site at the former Peel Common Infant School, 14 miles away in Gosport.

The school, in The Drive, closed in January this year when it merged with the nearby junior school.

Former Peel Common Infant School site in Gosport

Hampshire County Council has launched a public consultation. If approved at a future council meeting, the additional places would be introduced in phases from September 2027.

The new special school satellite site would support children with social, emotional and mental health needs, mainly from the Gosport area, who are enrolled at The Waterloo School.

The former Peel Common Infant School site would be refurbished to include specialist teaching areas, enhanced safeguarding measures and suitable facilities for pupils and staff.

The consultation runs until November 24, with a drop-in session taking place at the Peel Common site on November 6, from 3.30pm to 6pm.

All feedback will be reviewed before a report is presented to the cabinet member for education in January 2026.

If approved, a statutory notice will be published in February 2026, with a final decision expected in spring 2026.