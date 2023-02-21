Havant and South Downs College will see staff going on strike on February 22 and 23 in a bid to try and get an increase in their pay as the cost-of-living crisis has had a detrimental impact on many across the country.

The strike comes after 76 per cent of the University College Union members voted in support of strike action.

The final consolidated pay award is worth 3 percent for most college lecturers, who earn between £30,000 to £40,000. The college has also made a one off payment, which was only £400 for most staff. Inflation is 13.4 percent which results in a huge pay cut for college lecturers.

More teachers are now set to strike.

UCU branch chair, Steve Pattenden, said: 'It is frankly insulting that Havant and South Downs College thinks it can get away with offering staff just three per cent when inflation is soaring and our members are being pushed into poverty.

‘We are determined to get a pay award that helps us meet the cost-of-living crisis and management urgently needs to come to the table with a fair offer.'

The UCU produced a report last year, which outlined that seven out of 10 said that they would leave the sector unless the conditions and pay improved.