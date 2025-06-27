Colourful celebrations as HSDC marks Pride Month

As Pride Month draws to a close, HSDC continues to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and their amazing contributions to college life. Earlier this week, HSDC Havant proudly hosted a vibrant and meaningful Pride event, celebrating the importance of diversity, inclusivity and the voices of young members of the community.

The celebration began with a powerful and inspiring guest talk from Just Like Us, a charity that works with schools and youth organisations across the UK to ensure that LGBTQ+ young people can thrive. The charity’s speakers shared personal stories about their experiences as Queer young people and encouraged discussion about the various challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community in 2025.

This talk also mentioned the importance of allyship and representation, and helped to clarify terminology for the audience.

After the talk, both students and staff took part in a colour fight. Clouds of vibrant paint filled the air, acting as a moving symbol for the true joy that comes from diversity and inclusion. There was a real positive buzz on campus, creating a truly memorable experience for all and reiterating the importance of standing together to support LGTBQ+ inclusion.

HSDC's Pride event was a real celebration of the College's LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride celebrations were organised by Raquel Cabo-Acosta and Amber Young. Raquel, who is the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Lead at HSDC, said:

“This was more than a celebration, it was an affirmation of HSDC’s values. My wish is that Pride celebrations like these empower every student and staff member to fully embrace who we are, without fear of prejudice or discrimination.”

Pete Budd, Assistant Principal for Havant’s Curriculum said:

“The Pride event at Havant campus was a true celebration of our diverse and inclusive culture. We are so proud to be a college that champions and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in all that we do.”

Find out more about Just Like Us here: https://justlikeus.org/

Read HSDC’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Policy here: https://www.hsdc.ac.uk/life-at-hsdc/equality-diversity-and-inclusion/