Gomer Junior School has been taking part in the Big Red Nose Day Run Together, Comic Relief’s sponsored challenge to run, walk, jog, wheel or plod 50 miles during March.

On Friday, the whole school joined together to celebrate the children’s fundraising efforts before taking part in a ‘Red Nose and Spoon’ parade.

A range of 'alternative noses' were on show, from eggs, socks and scrunched paper.

The idea for the parade came from the challenge taken on by The One Show’s Owain Wyn and Angelica Bell, who are attempting to balance Red Noses on spoons as they race across the Lake District.

Assistant headteacher Vicky Wilden and personal development lead Laura Fry described how ‘amazing’ the children looked in red and said that they were ‘impressed’ by the youngsters’ understanding about Comic Relief.

Vicky added: ‘It was great to work together to make a difference to those who need support.

‘We were very proud of the children’s effort and thanked the parents and carers for their support.’

Pupils take part in the 'Big Red Nose Day Run Together' event at Gomer Junior School.