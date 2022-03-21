As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, some schools in Hampshire closed their doors last week due to staff shortages.

Now, the county council has confirmed that six schools are partially closed, with some planning for closures over the course of this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crofton School headteacher, Simon Harrison. Picture: Loughlan Campbell

Brookfield Community School in Sarisbury Green has asked all Year 8 students to work from home today.

Crofton School in Stubbington is doing rolling year group closures until Wednesday, with Year 8 at home today, Year 9 tomorrow and Year 7 on Wednesday.

Hollywater School in Bordon has closed the purple class for three days due to staff absences.

The Westgate School in Winchester has closed to Year 10 pupils, and cannot offer online learning for the day. Work for students has been set in advance.

Endeavour Primary School and Norman Gate School - both in Andover - have also partially closed, citing staff shortages.

Councillor Roz Chadd, Hampshire County Council's executive lead member for children's services, says schools must strike a balance between safety and disruption.

She said: 'Hampshire’s schools now have a great deal of experience in overcoming the challenges posed by Covid-19.

'We continue to advise schools and education settings to follow the government guidance and to provide support with Covid-19 safety measure as required.

'Any actions taken to stop the spread of infection will be carried out while endeavouring to minimise any disruption to pupil’s education.

'Entire school closure are very rare and the decision to do so will only be taken by the headteacher in exceptional circumstances.'

Cllr Chadd added that as the country learns to live with Covid, and restrictions continue to be lifted, good practices such as letting in fresh air and maintaining good hygeine are still important.

But one school that was affected last week has got everyone back in classrooms today.

Portchester Community School in Portchester ran half days last week, but has returned to a full timetable.

In a letter to parents, headteacher Richard Carlyle said: 'We recorded nearly 50 positive student cases and over 10 positive staff cases.

'Additional test kits have now arrived and are available from student reception.

'All students should attend school as normal, fully equipped and ready to learn.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron