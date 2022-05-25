Elliott Kingston took home the top spot at a junior heat in the Guild of Bricklayers 2022 competition.

Elliott, aged 18, took on competition from across the south in the regional contest at Eastbourne College and will now go through to the national finals.

The Level 2 apprentice, from Waterlooville, works for Portsmouth-based Pentagon Installations and is in the second and final year of his apprenticeship at City of Portsmouth College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: ‘I tried a few different trades before I found that I really enjoy bricklaying.

‘I was offered an apprenticeship and couldn’t say no. I’m the first bricklayer in my family and I’m very happy with my decision.

‘I’ve really enjoyed the course and now I can’t wait to get out there and start earning good money.’

Brett Munden is managing director of the 25-strong company Pentagon Installations.

He said: ‘Elliott’s really got the bit between his teeth which is brilliant for us, for him, and for the college.

‘He’s currently working on a £3m project in Haslemere, gaining fantastic experience alongside his college training.

‘I would always recommend apprenticeships to other employers because I love to see the next generation of tradespeople developing their skills and City of Portsmouth College has been excellent. The tutors couldn’t have been more helpful.’

Rob Higgins, advanced trainer in brickwork, said: ‘We love seeing so many of our talented students and apprentices showcasing their skills in competitions like these.