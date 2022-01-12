On September 15 Fareham Borough Council's planning committee deferred the original application to resolve issues around noise pollution, the use of microplastics and the siting of the pitch.

A 3G pitch or third generation synthetic surface uses artificial grass fitted with sand and a performance infill or ‘rubber crumb’ as a shock absorbent - the pitches are commonly used for football and rugby.

Artificial turf. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4669)

The proposed pitch will be 100 by 64 metres with perimeter fencing and 6 floodlights measuring 15m tall.

Councillor Nick Walker, chairman of the planning committee said: ‘It’s controversial for people that live there and I certainly have heard some representations from people but then you’ve got to weigh up - is it going to cause a problem.

‘It’s been to committee before, we asked them to look at it again - I’ve yet to see exactly what improvements or differences they've made.’

Local residents Elizabeth and Jonathan Kirby commented on the proposal in May last year: ‘We cannot support this application on the grounds that it will be used outside of school hours and therefore disrupting the environment with noise and light pollution late into the evening.

‘Noise associated with the games being played and the potential for unsociable language to be heard by young children, as well as the huge environmental impact the 3G pitch will have due to the carcinogenic properties of the rubber chips used.’

Since the deferral, the applicant has completed an updated acoustical survey, a document on the infill material and a statement of community engagement.

The revised application will go to the planning committee on January 19.

