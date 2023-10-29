Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On October 6, volunteers and team members celebrated 50 years of Connors Toy Libraries.

Connors Toy Libraries originally began in 1973 at St. Mary's Hospital for families with children with Down Syndrome where parents and children could support each other.

The library offers families the opportunity to borrow toys and resources to support learning to enhance development at home.

Seeing the difference this made to the children another group was set up in the North of the City.

Connors Toy Library made such a big difference to families and children with Down Syndrome that the decision was made to open up groups to everyone.

Fast forward five decades and the charity now has 11 Community Toy Library sessions which provides stay, play and toy loan sessions for all families, Outreach project supporting families on a 1:1 basis through home visiting and support to access their nearest session.