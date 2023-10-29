Connors Toy Library celebrates its 50th birthday with party
On October 6, volunteers and team members celebrated 50 years of Connors Toy Libraries.
The charity dedicates time to supporting families across the city and it has played a vital role in ensuring that children have access to toys and play facilities over the years.
Connors Toy Libraries originally began in 1973 at St. Mary's Hospital for families with children with Down Syndrome where parents and children could support each other.
The library offers families the opportunity to borrow toys and resources to support learning to enhance development at home.
Seeing the difference this made to the children another group was set up in the North of the City.
Connors Toy Library made such a big difference to families and children with Down Syndrome that the decision was made to open up groups to everyone.
Fast forward five decades and the charity now has 11 Community Toy Library sessions which provides stay, play and toy loan sessions for all families, Outreach project supporting families on a 1:1 basis through home visiting and support to access their nearest session.
The charity has had a profound impact on families across the city and every group is run by volunteers who dedicated hours of their time to ensure that every child has the best start in life.