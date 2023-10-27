Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Her daughter, Mia, is four years old and has Rett Syndrome, which means that she is non-mobile and non-verbal and requires specialist equipment to stay alive including a feeding tube.

Pictured: Lowri James with her daughter Mia and partner Jack.

Lowri James said:“I’m so shocked and happy to be shortlisted for a Sense Award. I’m glad the campaigning I did made such a great impact.”

She has been working desperately to highlight the mental and physical impact that caring for a child with complex disabilities can have.

Lowri said that she has a remarkable bond with her daughter but that being a full time carer can be exhausting.

Despite the level of care Mia needs, Lowri was only offered very limited respite support which amounts to a few hours a month at a centre two hours away from her home.

One in five people told the charity Sense that they cannot remember the last time they took a break.

Lowri candidly shared her experiences in a campaign video, blog and with the media, helping to raise awareness of how exhausting being a carer can be, and encouraging almost 10,000 people to add their names to calls for more respite care.

Lowri has been shortlisted for a Sense Award, which is an annual celebration of people with complex disabilities and those who support them. The awards are in their twentieth year and it recognises people from across the country in 13 different award categories.

