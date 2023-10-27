Waterlooville mum shortlisted for Sense Award for ‘Campaigner of the Year' following campaigning for respite for full time careers
Lowri James, 27, has been shortlisted for a Sense Award for ‘Campaigner of the Year’ in recognition of her campaigning since she became a full time carer to her daughter.
Her daughter, Mia, is four years old and has Rett Syndrome, which means that she is non-mobile and non-verbal and requires specialist equipment to stay alive including a feeding tube.
The Waterlooville mum had to leave work to care for Mia around the clock and she has been a key voice in Sense’s ‘Give Carers a Break’ campaign.
Lowri James said:“I’m so shocked and happy to be shortlisted for a Sense Award. I’m glad the campaigning I did made such a great impact.”
She has been working desperately to highlight the mental and physical impact that caring for a child with complex disabilities can have.
Lowri said that she has a remarkable bond with her daughter but that being a full time carer can be exhausting.
Despite the level of care Mia needs, Lowri was only offered very limited respite support which amounts to a few hours a month at a centre two hours away from her home.
One in five people told the charity Sense that they cannot remember the last time they took a break.
Lowri candidly shared her experiences in a campaign video, blog and with the media, helping to raise awareness of how exhausting being a carer can be, and encouraging almost 10,000 people to add their names to calls for more respite care.
Lowri has been shortlisted for a Sense Award, which is an annual celebration of people with complex disabilities and those who support them. The awards are in their twentieth year and it recognises people from across the country in 13 different award categories.
Richard Kramer, Chief Executive of Sense, said: “Lowri’s brave decision to share her experiences of caring for her daughter without a break has really helped to raise awareness of how exhausted and burnt-out family carers are, and just how much they deserve a break. We’re therefore delighted we have the chance to recognise Lowri at the Sense Awards.”