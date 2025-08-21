Consistent Achievement Marked in This Year’s GCSE Results at Boundary Oak School

Students, parents, and staff at Boundary Oak School, an independent day and boarding school in Fareham for children aged 2 to 16, are celebrating a strong set of GCSE results this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school achieved a 92% overall pass rate, significantly above the national average of 67.4%. In addition, 35% of students secured Grade 7 (A/A*) or higher - a clear reflection of academic strength across a broad range of subjects.

Boundary Oak was particularly pleased to report that 20% of students achieved exceptional value-added scores, gaining an average of +1.5 grades per subject compared to their baseline assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notable individual successes include Lilya, who joined Boundary Oak in Year 5 and went on to achieve 10 GCSEs with a grade average of 7 and a value-added score of +2.3, based on her baseline assessment. Amelie, a pupil since Year 1, secured an academic scholarship to her Sixth Form of choice after achieving a grade average of 8 and a +2 value-added score. These two girls were part of our Junior School, and we are delighted that our statistics show that students who joined in Year 7 or before have achieved 54% of grades at 7+ (A/A*). This demonstrates the strength of the Junior School in laying strong academic foundations for success at GCSE.

Headteacher's Cup Award Winner, Reuben, pictured with his results at Boundary Oak School.

Departments across the school achieved excellent outcomes. In Mathematics, over 40% of pupils secured Grade 7 or above. Humanities, French, and Music were strengths, with 70% of pupils attaining at least a Grade 7. Practical subjects also excelled, with Design & Technology, Food & Nutrition, and Art & Design all outperforming baseline expectations by more than a grade on average. Notably, for the third time in five exam series, French candidates exceeded their baseline forecasts by an impressive two grades.

Headteacher, Sophie Savage congratulated the students on their achievements. She said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students. This year’s results show real progress, and reflect the determination, resilience, and ambition our students have shown. Their success is also testament to the expertise and commitment of our staff, who go above and beyond to support every child.

At Boundary Oak School, we believe in nurturing the whole child, and this philosophy is reflected in our students' achievements both in and out of the classroom. While we celebrate their academic success, we are equally proud of the personal growth, creativity, and character they have developed during their time with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our GCSE results are a culmination of our commitment to providing a well-rounded education that values each student's unique talents and abilities. We are proud of every student, not just for their academic accomplishments, but for the way they have embodied the values of our school community."

Lilya and Amelie pictured with their GCSE Results at Boundary Oak School.

Boundary Oak congratulates all its GCSE students and looks forward to following their continued success as they move on to the next stage of their education.

For more information about Boundary Oak, visit https://boundaryoakschool.co.uk/