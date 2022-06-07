Councillors 'delighted' to grant £1,000 each to help growth of volleyball club at Horndean Technology College

The South Hants Junior Volleyball Club, which meets at Horndean Technology College at Barton Cross on Saturday mornings, received £1,000 each from Horndean Kings and Blendworth councillors David Evans and Chris Hatter.

They used the money to buy new equipment and run new, introductory sessions for children.

The club's waiting list shot up during the lockdowns but the grants have enabled them to meet the demand for places which the club’s development manager, Bev Cooper, was ‘pleased’ to welcome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Hants Junior Volleyball Club

Bev said: ‘We have seen interest in volleyball increase in demand in the Horndean area and I am so pleased that so many young people are taking up the sport.

‘Thanks to the support of two of our local East Hampshire District Councillors (EHDC) we have been able to introduce a lot of new people to this wonderful sport.’

Cllr Evans and Cllr Hatter visited a Saturday morning session and saw the practice sessions in action and the young people were thoroughly enjoying themselves, a project which Mr Hatter said he was ‘delighted ‘ to be able to support.

Cllr Chris Hatter said: ‘We have been delighted to support the volleyball club with a grant that has allowed significantly more young local residents to take up this growing sport.

‘With the dedication of the coaches, support of Horndean Technical College and EHDC Councillor grant scheme, we can see how community groups working together can boost opportunities for our area.’

The community sports co-ordinator at Horndean Technology College, Caroline Whiffin, has also helped the club accommodate the influx of new members.

EHDC's councillor community grant scheme is a budget of £4,500 allocated to each district councillor to support voluntary and not-for-profit organisations within their ward. These organisations must have a charitable or community goal.

Following the council's Climate Emergency declaration in 2019, £1,000 of allocated budgets must be spent on environmental projects.

Find out more about the councillor community grant scheme on EHDC's website.