Fareham College Creative Industries Faculty students Charlie Moss, Level 3 Photography, Sophie Wood, Level 3 Fashion and Clothing, Toniesha Moss, Level 3 Graphic Design, and Rio Bardouille, Level 3 Creative Media Production, were selected from nearly 500 submissions by the UAL’s Awarding Body Curators for the Origins Creatives showcase in London.

Russell Squires, Graphic Design and Photography lecturer at Fareham College, said: ‘We are incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication our students have shown this year have been recognised by UAL to be featured in the Origins Creatives show at the Truman Brewery.

‘To have four of our students selected is amazing, we wish them well in their success and futures.’

Work by Charlie Moss.

Charlie produced a fresco-style piece drawing on intense colour, shapes, patterns and code to explore the ideas of artificial and human intelligence, while Sophie drew inspiration from the cinematic classic ‘The Wizard of Oz’ alongside Yayoi Kusama’s use of dots to explore fabric texture creating a unique dress.

Toniesha decided to explore the innate complexity of mental health in their piece titled, ‘The Journey to Recovery’, and Rio produced animated short film KIN.

This year, Origins Creatives – which is organised by UAL Awarding Body – will be an in-person exhibition at The Truman Brewery in Shoreditch.