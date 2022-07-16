Swanmore College anticipates being closed until at least Tuesday, with school work moving online until the site reopens.

The decision was made to temporarily close after staff became aware of a bad odour on site at around 5.30pm on July 14, and called the college’s drains company.

Despite trying to rectify the problem, the company was unable to fix the issue and believe that there has been a collapse in the main line sewer.

Headteacher Kyle Jonathan of Swanmore College. Picture: Sarah Standing (200421-6927)

Kyle Jonathan, headteacher, said: ‘We are unable to offer any toilet facilities on site which means we had no option other than to close the site for the weekend.

‘We now have to implement the emergency closure procedures for Monday and we anticipate this continuing through to Tuesday at least.

‘Teachers will set work on Google Classroom as we are unable to offer live lessons on this occasion.

‘The site was closed yesterday evening and will remain closed until the toilet facilities are available.

‘Sadly, we have had to cancel the planned 'We're a Knockout' activities and will transfer any voluntary contributions to pupils' food accounts in due course.

‘Any Year 10 pupils, who were due to be working/studying on site, will be contacted with some careers/work related learning.

‘We are all so very sorry that pupils will miss out on some well-deserved fun and relaxation, however, we have no choice in the matter.’