Crookhorn College is overwhelmed at GCSE results amid the pandemic struggles
TEACHERS at Crookhorn College have admitted they were ecstatic at the success of the pupils who collected their GCSE results today.
There were tears of joy as schoolchildren – some accompanied by their parents – collected their results this year at the school in Waterlooville.
Crookhorn received a 68 per cent pass rate for English and maths with a 41 per cent pass rate for grade 5 and above.
Sarah Bennett, head teacher, said: ‘The class of 2022, far from being disadvantaged from the pandemic have proved what can be achieved through tenacity and the overriding belief of never giving up.’
Among the thrilled teenagers was Karishma Mistry, who has received an impressive set of grades with seven and 8s lining her results sheet. The emotional youngster will be attending Portsmouth College to study musical classics, English literature and English language.
Kamlesh Mistry, Karishma’s dad, said: ‘She has always had the potential, even when she was little.’
Skye Daniels, took one step closer towards her dream job of becoming a vet after she achieved all 7s, 8s and 9s.
Her proud mum, Amy Daniels, said: ‘I think at one point, I had to make her not do anything for a week because she getting so stressed through working so hard.’
Bradley Howard, who was dreading seeing his results, has achieved the grades he needed to secure his place at Havant and South Downs College to do engineering. Bradley struggled with English and his mum said ‘it was not an easy ride’ but that she was extremely proud of her son for working hard to get his results