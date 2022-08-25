Horndean Technology College pupils are elated at GCSE results
STAFF at a college have been overwhelmed by the success of pupils amid a testing couple of years for education.
Horndean Technology College was bursting with pride as they see the GCSE results of this year’s youngsters who obtained a 53 per cent pass rate of a grade 5 in maths and English, and a 71 per cent pass rate for grades 4 to 9.
Julie Summerfield, head teacher, said: ‘I think the achievements of the students has been brilliant despite all of the problems over the last couple of years.’
Noah Smith was convinced he was due to fail English, but passed with flying colours, with his results ranging from grade 5s upwards, securing his place at Sparsholt College, where he will complete the agriculture course.
Noah said: ‘I feel over the moon. The English grade means that I can start my course as a level three.’
Noah’s mum, Martha Smith, said: ‘I am ecstatic. The school has been amazing for him. He has been supported and respected.’
Alfie Young said ‘this is the best day’ of his life after passing his exams with a 4s, 5s and 6s. He is going on to play football at Havant and Waterlooville Football Club and is beyond excited for his grades.
He said: ‘I am shocked, I am actually shocked. I did not expect to do this well. Last night, I could not sleep, I thought I failed.’
Lyla Schillemore had an exciting morning after passing her exams with 4s, 5s and a distinction in dance.
She said: ‘I was so overwhelmed because I know how much hard work I had put in.’