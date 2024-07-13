Crookhorn College Waterlooville prom: 34 fabulous pictures of glamorous ceremony at Marriott Hotel

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 12:25 BST
Students from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville experienced an event they’ll never forget as they celebrated their prom.

Dressed in sharp suits and glamourous dresses, the pupils gathered at The Marriott Hotel in Cosham to catch up with friends and mark the next chapter in their lives.

Various glitzy vehicles brought the guests to the hotel, from traditional limos and bright pinks Subarus. Some arrived at prom in a horse-drawn carriage.

Here are 34 pictures from the Crookhorn College prom.

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7070)

1. Crookhorn College Prom

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7070) Photo: Sarah Standing

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7091)

2. Crookhorn College Prom

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7091) Photo: Sarah Standing

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7078)

3. Crookhorn College Prom

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7078) Photo: Sarah Standing

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7077)

4. Crookhorn College Prom

Year 11's from Crookhorn College in Waterlooville, attended their Prom on Friday, July 12, 2024 at The Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (120724-7077) Photo: Sarah Standing

