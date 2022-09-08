Dance Live! 2023's deadline for registration to competition at Portsmouth Guildhall is fast approaching

The popular annual dance contest produced by The Guildhall Trust takes place between February and May 2023, but registration will close at 5pm on Monday, September 26.

Embracing the ever-evolving digital world and how this is changing the face of modern performance, Dance Live! sees pupils in key stages 2-4 and further education perform choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant LED screen and the development of off-stage technical skills.

Going into its fourth year, Dance Live! has expanded from its beginnings at Portsmouth Guildhall to also offer heats in 2023 in Poole, Guildford, High Wycombe and Eastbourne and a separate contest for the north of England in Sheffield.

Dance Live! 2022 heats at Portsmouth Guildhall - 03/02/2022 - Purbrook Park School. Picture: Vernon Nash

Dance Live! also focuses on raising aspirations and developing skills to support career paths into the creative industry, delivering a range of workshops which encourages all, not just dancers, to get involved.

The contest’s producer Cherry Lambert said: ‘The interest in Dance Live! is phenomenal and we are delighted with the take-up in the new areas that we are taking the contest to next year. If you haven’t heard of Dance Live! before it’s not too late to get involved for 2023.

‘Our team is here to support you from initial contact and registration, through workshops and rehearsals, to your performance on stage. With a teacher group, zoom sessions and a whole load of online resources you will be guided through the full process, so get in touch with us today.’