Dance Live! 2024 thousands grace the Portsmouth Guildhall stage as winners are crowned - in pictures

The winners of the spectacular Dance Live! 2024 competition have been crowned after thousands of young dancers graced the stage of the Portsmouth Guildhall.
By Kelly Brown
Published 8th May 2024, 10:39 BST

More than 6,500 young people aged seven to 18 took part heat events across the country culminating in the finals in Portsmouth which saw Wicor Primary School and Portsmouth Grammar School named among the winners.Produced by The Guildhall Trust, Dance Live! embraces an ever-evolving digital world and how this is changing the face of modern performance, seeing those in KS2-4 and Further Education compete with choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant digital screen with pupils showcasing a range of skills from dance, performance and off-stage technical skills to creative design.

Dance Live! 2024 Results:Senior Finals 1

  • 1st Place: Portsmouth Grammar School
  • 2nd Place: Admiral Lord Nelson School
  • 3rd Place: Durrington High School

Senior Finals 2

  • 1st Place: Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
  • 2nd Place: HSDC
  • 3rd Place: Purbrook Park School

Junior Finals 1

  • 1st Place: The Bay CE Primary School
  • 2nd Place: Orchards Junior School
  • 3rd Place: Colden Common Primary School

Junior Finals 2

  • 1st Place: Wicor Primary School
  • 2nd Place: Wimborne Primary School
  • 3rd Place: Queensgate Foundation Primary School

More information is available at: www.dancelive.co.uk

Here are a selection of fabulous pictures from the final and heats – all images by Vernon Nash Photography

Highlights from the Dance Live! 2024 finals and heats

1. Dance Live! 2024

Highlights from the Dance Live! 2024 finals and heats Photo: Vernon Nash Photography

Photo Sales
Purbrook Park School (Picture: Vernon Nash)

2. Dance Live! 2024

Purbrook Park School (Picture: Vernon Nash) Photo: Vernon Nash

Photo Sales
The Portsmouth Grammar School (Picture: Vernon Nash)

3. Dance Live! 2024

The Portsmouth Grammar School (Picture: Vernon Nash) Photo: Vernon Nash

Photo Sales
Wicor Primary School (Picture: Vernon Nash)

4. Dance Live! 2024

Wicor Primary School (Picture: Vernon Nash) Photo: Vernon Nash

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DanceDance Live

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.