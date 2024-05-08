More than 6,500 young people aged seven to 18 took part heat events across the country culminating in the finals in Portsmouth which saw Wicor Primary School and Portsmouth Grammar School named among the winners.Produced by The Guildhall Trust, Dance Live! embraces an ever-evolving digital world and how this is changing the face of modern performance, seeing those in KS2-4 and Further Education compete with choreographed routines to the backdrop of a giant digital screen with pupils showcasing a range of skills from dance, performance and off-stage technical skills to creative design.
Dance Live! 2024 Results:Senior Finals 1
- 1st Place: Portsmouth Grammar School
- 2nd Place: Admiral Lord Nelson School
- 3rd Place: Durrington High School
Senior Finals 2
- 1st Place: Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
- 2nd Place: HSDC
- 3rd Place: Purbrook Park School
Junior Finals 1
- 1st Place: The Bay CE Primary School
- 2nd Place: Orchards Junior School
- 3rd Place: Colden Common Primary School
Junior Finals 2
- 1st Place: Wicor Primary School
- 2nd Place: Wimborne Primary School
- 3rd Place: Queensgate Foundation Primary School
More information is available at: www.dancelive.co.uk
Here are a selection of fabulous pictures from the final and heats – all images by Vernon Nash Photography
