Deamonn Hewett-Dale, headteacher of The Flying Bull Academy for almost 20 years, passed away after a short illness.

Here’s what The News readers had to say about the sad news, reacting to the story on our Facebook page.

Dannielle Howlett said that Mr Hewett-Dale was a ‘fabulous headteacher’, while Carly Webb remembers him as an ‘amazing man’.

Deamonn Hewett-Dale Picture: Ian Hargreaves (142713-5b)

Mark Cole said: ‘What a massive hole he will leave. Great headteacher, thoughts go out to his family.’

Lauren Paige Ellison said he was the ‘best headteacher ever’, and Donna Parsons commented that he was ‘such a lovely man’.

Sim Yass Jaiteh said: ‘So sad, he was an amazing headteacher who was always smiling. My condolences to his family.’

Bobbie Lewis said: ‘Amazing man will be very missed for sure’.

Barry Maidment said: ‘I worked with this man when he was studying to be a teacher. An absolutely lovely guy who will be sadly missed by lots of people.’

Joy Painting called Mr Hewett-Dale’s death ‘a great loss to the community and to education’, while Kerry Hazel Howard said: ‘One of the nicest guys I have ever met. Genuinely gutted. Always had a smile for everyone and was great fun to be around.’

Kelly Ledger said: ‘So sad and a massive loss to Flying Bull. He was an amazing headteacher, was always smiling and happy and willing to chat to parents and children.

‘My condolences to his family and friends’.

Stacey Gray said: ‘So sad. He was such a lovely man.’

