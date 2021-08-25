The Flying Bull Academy in Portsmouth has announced the death of headteacher Deamonn Hewett-Dale, who passed away after a short illness unrelated to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A much-loved and respected member of the Portsmouth education community, Mr Hewett-Dale served as headteacher at the Flying Bull Academy for almost 20 years.

More recently, he was an executive leader at the University of Chichester Academy Trust.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deamonn Hewett-Dale at The Flying Bull Academy in Portsmouth as it was opened in a ceremony attended by staff and former staff members Picture: Ian Hargreaves (142713-3)

Sue Samson MBE, who leads the University of Chichester Academy Trust, said: ‘Deamonn was an exceptional headteacher and a very special man, always seeking the very best for the children in his care and providing support, inspiration and friendship to his colleagues.

‘He has left us all with many happy memories and with a huge legacy of quality provision in a truly inclusive environment both at the Flying Bull Academy and across the trust.

‘The world is a better place because of his input and he will be sorely missed by us all.

Flying Bull Primary Staff taking part in Movember, growing their moustaches for charity. Front centre is headteacher Deamonn Hewett-Dale, organiser of the event. Picture: Paul Jacobs (113959-1)

‘Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.’

SEE ALSO: Military preparation school students to set sail on adventure in tall ship from Portsmouth

Parents, friends, and anyone from the Portsmouth community who would like to send a message of condolence or share their memories of Mr Hewett-Dale, to be included in a remembrance book for the family, are asked to email [email protected] rather than post messages on social media or the Academy’s Facebook page.

The Academy will be guided by his family with regard to the funeral and the opportunity for its community to attend and details, once known, will be posted to the Academy’s website.

Flying Bull colleagues will plan a memorial, and will announce details here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron