Delight at University of Portsmouth graduation ceremonies - in pictures

The first ceremonies took place at the Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday (Tuesday, July 16) which will be followed by students from across the faculties for the rest of this week and into next week with around 8,300 students with over 26,000 accompanied guests at 24 ceremonies each filled to capacity.

On top of this there will also be a number of inspirational figures who will also receive honorary degrees who the university feels makes a significant contribution to our world and who reflect the University’s ambitions to do the same. This year’s recipients include a trailblazing former reporter at The News, an internationally acclaimed street artist, a leading neurodiverse business founder and an Emmy Award winner.