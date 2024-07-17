Delight at University of Portsmouth graduation ceremonies - in pictures

The first ceremonies took place at the Portsmouth Guildhall yesterday (Tuesday, July 16) which will be followed by students from across the faculties for the rest of this week and into next week with around 8,300 students with over 26,000 accompanied guests at 24 ceremonies each filled to capacity.
On top of this there will also be a number of inspirational figures who will also receive honorary degrees who the university feels makes a significant contribution to our world and who reflect the University’s ambitions to do the same. This year’s recipients include a trailblazing former reporter at The News, an internationally acclaimed street artist, a leading neurodiverse business founder and an Emmy Award winner.
The honorary recipients are:
- Alex Forsyth – A trailblazing political correspondent and presenter for the BBC and former reporter for The News.
- Paul Stone – An internationally acclaimed street artist who works under the name My Dog Sighs and is well known across the Portsmouth area.
- William de Laszlo – A leading neurodiverse business founder, who established the GB Row Challenge.
- Deborah Lawson – A multi-award-winning disability advocate, recognised as one of the UK’s most influential disabled changemakers.
- Philip Goff – An expert in the history and design of academic dress.
- Laura-May Coope – The Emmy Award winning co-founder of creative agency Social Life.
- Eric Coleborn – An important figure in the story of Portsmouth Football Club for both the men and women’s teams.
- Professor Nira Chamberlain OBE – A mathematical modeller and communicator who champions the power of maths.
- Leon Mann MBE – An award-winning sports consultant, filmmaker, and expert in Equality, Diversity & Inclusion.
- Fenton Bailey – Award-winning producer and director of documentaries and feature films.
