Discover latest GCSE results and Progress 8 scores for 28 secondary schools in Hampshire - ahead of GCSE results day

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Aug 2025, 11:48 BST
With GCSE results day looming, we have put together a gallery consisting of the latest GCSE data.

Thousands of students, who have dedicated countless hours to revising and sitting exams, will head to their school on Thursday, August 21 to find out if they have done enough to secure the grades they have worked for.

This gallery features the latest Progress 8 scores and GCSE results which were published in April of this year.

The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.

Under the newest GCSE grading system, which ranges between 9 and ungraded, a grade 4 is considered a standard pass while a 9 is higher than an A*. If a student receives anything lower than a grade 4, it will be deemed a fail in that subject.

Discover the 2024 GCSE results and Progress 8 scores for 28 secondary schools in the area:

Take a look at the Progress 8 scores and GCSE outcomes at secondary schools across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas ahead of GCSE Results Day.

1. Schools

Take a look at the Progress 8 scores and GCSE outcomes at secondary schools across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas ahead of GCSE Results Day. Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Ark Charter Academy School has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average and 35.3 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

2. Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy School has a Progress 8 score of -0.32 which is described as well below average and 35.3 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024. Photo: -

Photo Sales
St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average and 68.6 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

3. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.66 which is described as well above average and 68.6 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Priory School has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average and 34 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024.

4. Priory School, Portsmouth

Priory School has a Progress 8 score of -0.55 which is well below average and 34 per cent of students achieved a grade 5 or above in English and Maths in their GCSE exams in 2024. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Hampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice