The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.