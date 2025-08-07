Thousands of students, who have dedicated countless hours to revising and sitting exams, will head to their school on Thursday, August 21 to find out if they have done enough to secure the grades they have worked for.
This gallery features the latest Progress 8 scores and GCSE results which were published in April of this year.
The Progress 8 Score measures the progress students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, to the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. The score is calculated by comparing a student's GCSE scores to the national average and they are based on a student's performance in eight qualifications. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.
Under the newest GCSE grading system, which ranges between 9 and ungraded, a grade 4 is considered a standard pass while a 9 is higher than an A*. If a student receives anything lower than a grade 4, it will be deemed a fail in that subject.