Early results from pelvic surgery study point toward safer operating practices

University of Portsmouth and Queen Alexandra Hospital team up to further improve patient safety during major pelvic surgery

A team of researchers and doctors in Portsmouth are halfway through a study aimed at further improving the safety of individuals undergoing pelvic surgery, and the early results are promising.

The HELP* project, a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, is the first of its kind to closely monitor the circulation of blood in the legs and brain during complex abdominopelvic operations.

So far, 13 men and women aged between 45 and 85 have taken part in the study at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth.

Study trial during pelvic surgery at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth © Maria Perissiou

Dr Maria Perissiou, lead researcher from the University’s School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences, said: “Initial findings are encouraging. We’re starting to better understand how surgical positioning affects circulation, and how that might be linked to rare but potentially serious complications after surgery. This study could help surgical teams spot problems earlier and ultimately save lives. It will also provide us with significant data that will support the development of evidence-based protocols to reduce the risks of such complications in the future.”

Patients undergoing colorectal, gynaecological or urological surgery are often positioned on the operating table with their legs elevated and head tilted downwards. This position enables surgeons to access relevant internal and external structures more easily, but over the prolonged duration of some operations, this can lead to changes in blood circulation in the legs and head. If left untreated, this may result in life-impacting tissue and organ damage.

Right now, there are varying opinions on how to prevent these blood-flow-related risks during long operations. The aim of this study is to collect real-time data on oxygen levels and circulation to the calf muscles and brain, while also analysing blood samples for signs of associated general changes in the body.

Alongside the main study, the research team also conducted a global survey, led by medical doctor and PhD candidate Chukwuemeka Uzoma, to find out how hospitals and clinicians around the world approach this issue. The results, now published in the journal Colorectal Disease, show a lack of consistent practices to monitor or prevent blood flow complications during surgery. Only a handful of the nearly 600 participants reported having appropriate standard local protocols to address this problem.

Prof Jim Khan, colorectal consultant at QA Hospital and Professor of Surgery at the University of Portsmouth, added: “If the findings are significant from this initial study, we hope to expand the project further and eventually use it to develop evidence-based guidelines for the UK, and international surgical community. Our colorectal unit is world-renowned for its expertise in bowel cancer management and robotic surgery. The research team from the University of Portsmouth has all the experience and skills to conduct such a project. This is truly an exciting collaboration.”

The study will continue over the coming months with a goal of recruiting 25 individuals in total. The team hopes the final results will lead to better protocols in operating rooms, reducing the risk of complications and improving outcomes for patients undergoing life-saving surgery.

This research builds on the University of Portsmouth’s wider plan to improve patient care in the South East and beyond. Last year, the University welcomed the first of its medical degree students who will be studying the King’s College London Graduate Entry Medicine Programme in Portsmouth. The new medical degree students will be based at facilities hosted at the University of Portsmouth and placed at partner NHS Trusts and community providers.

*HELP – The effect of HEad-down tilt Lithotomy Position on lower limb haemodynamics