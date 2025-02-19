Employability Skills At The Heart Of HSDC's National Apprenticeship Week Celebrations

HSDC had an amazing five days celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2025 (NAW25)! It was incredible to look at the value of apprenticeships and explore the diversity of apprentice opportunities at the College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the main highlights of NAW25 was the Business Breakfast, hosted at HSDC South Downs in the student restaurant, 74 South.

The breakfast was a valuable networking opportunity, bringing together over 40 local employers who were able to learn more about each others’ industries. To make things even better, the guests were treated to a delicious full cooked breakfast, tea and coffee, cooked by learners from South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After breakfast was served, the guests listened to a panel discussion from people across the apprenticeship industry. Two apprentices, a manager and a work-based trainer made up the panel, ensuring that it covered every aspect of modern apprentices.

Aaron Butson, Assistant Principal for Business, Employment and Skills, introduces the panel at the Business Breakfast.

Lulu Papapetrou is an Early Years Apprentice at Growing Places nursery, and spoke about the benefits of apprenticeships for those entering the workplace for the first time:

“Apprenticeships are the best way to assimilate into an unfamiliar working environment. You can take the relationships that you’ve made throughout the apprenticeship and use them in your work, making it easy to settle in!”

Jess Eaton, a manager at Growing Places’ Havant nursery, was also on the panel, speaking about her thirteen years of experience at the company:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started at Growing Places as an apprentice, and now I’m a manager in charge of hiring apprentices! My story is a testament to the benefits of treating apprentices with respect and loyalty, as they can be moulded into workers with specialist skills for the modern workplace.”

Harrison Bennetta is a Chef Apprentice who is learning his trade in the South Downs training kitchens alongside working at a local pub. Speaking about what inspired him to start an apprenticeship, Harrison said:

“I used to work as a kitchen porter, and seeing the chefs all cook delicious meals really inspired me. After working at a restaurant for a while I decided to upskill my industry knowledge and gain a qualification, a decision that led to me starting an apprenticeship.”

Harrison’s time at South Downs is supervised by Helen Minshull, a work-based trainer at the campus. When asked about what makes a good apprentice, Helen said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most important thing that an apprentice needs is passion, but it’s also important that the training they receive is employer-led and relevant to their work. Through end-point assessments and knowledge tests we can ensure that apprentices have all the bases covered to achieve their qualification.”

The breakfast was a resounding success, with the local employers relishing the opportunity to network and learn more about the value of apprenticeships in a contemporary workplace. The event ended with a Q&A, allowing the panel to share even more insights with the guests.

NAW25 was also a chance for HSDC to celebrate some of the fantastic alumni who have benefited enormously from the employability skills that different technical qualifications can provide. Harrison is a former student who studied the T Level in Design, Surveying and Planning, a qualification that allowed him to start an apprenticeship:

“T Levels can have significant impacts on your employability, especially the work experience. Not only do you get to acquire the skills on-the-job, but you also build a strong list of references for any future applications!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HSDC continues to work tirelessly with businesses of all sizes to identify the skills and training needed in the modern workplace. The apprenticeships on offer are tailored to meet these skill requirements, ensuring that they are appropriate for the needs of any business!

To find out more about apprenticeship opportunities at HSDC South Downs, please visit this link: https://www.hsdc.ac.uk/study-with-us/apprenticeships/