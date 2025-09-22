71 endearing snaps of reception classes across Portsmouth in 2022 and 2023

By Sophie Lewis

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:57 BST
As youngsters settle into their first years of school, we’ve taken a look at some lovely reception pictures over the years.

We have created a lovely gallery of reception classes back in 2022 and 2023.

Discover 71 endearing snaps from schools across Portsmouth and its neighbouring towns:

First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute

1. First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School

First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School Picture: Alex Shute

2. First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School

First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

First Class 2022: Milne Class, Copnor Primary School, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute

3. First Class 2022: Copnor Primary School

First Class 2022: Milne Class, Copnor Primary School, Portsmouth Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

First Class 2022: Potter Class from Copnor Primary School, Copnor Picture: Alex Shute

4. First Class 2022: Copnor Primary School

First Class 2022: Potter Class from Copnor Primary School, Copnor Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute

