71 endearing snaps of reception classes across Portsmouth in 2022 and 2023

Discover 71 endearing snaps from schools across Portsmouth and its neighbouring towns:
1. First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School
First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School, Portsmouth
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
2. First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School
First Class 2022: Cottage Grove Primary School
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
3. First Class 2022: Copnor Primary School
First Class 2022: Milne Class, Copnor Primary School, Portsmouth
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute
4. First Class 2022: Copnor Primary School
First Class 2022: Potter Class from Copnor Primary School, Copnor
Picture: Alex Shute | Alex Shute