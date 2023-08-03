News you can trust since 1877
English teacher at Fareham Academy banned from teaching for two years following 'unacceptable professional conduct'

A teacher at a secondary school has been banned from teaching for two years after messaging a pupil on Whatsapp and giving her his home address.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:51 BST

Matthew Thring, an English teacher at Fareham Academy which is located in St Anne’s Grove, has been officially banned from teaching for two years after a professional conduct panel meeting found him guilty of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’.

The panel found that Mr Thring gave a pupil his phone number, his home address and he shared personal information about his life. It was also found that he hugged the pupil on one or more occasions, he gave her chocolates, a card and a pencil case ans also exchanged messages with the student via Whatsapp.

The report found said: “Mr Thring admitted that during the week before Easter, when Pupil A asked for his mobile phone number, he put it on a piece of paper and told Pupil A to use it should they need to. Mr Thring also admitted that he showed Pupil A his home address.

English teacher from Fareham Academy banned from teaching for two years after being accused of unacceptable professional conduct. Photo credit: Google Street ViewEnglish teacher from Fareham Academy banned from teaching for two years after being accused of unacceptable professional conduct. Photo credit: Google Street View
English teacher from Fareham Academy banned from teaching for two years after being accused of unacceptable professional conduct. Photo credit: Google Street View
"Between approximately 5 April 2022 and 25 April 2022, Mr Thring admitted that he exchanged messages with Pupil A via WhatsApp. Mr Thring further admitted that he hugged Pupil A when she was upset (redacted). He also admitted that he purchased and gave Pupil A a pencil case, chocolate and a card/postcard.

"Whilst in his classroom, he told Pupil A that he really enjoyed her company and shared information about his personal life, namely that he had not seen his father for three years; he rents his house as he cannot afford to buy it; and that he was going to the pub and/or that he might be a bit drunk.”

The investigation outcome found that Matthew Thring had breached Teacher Standards and the conduct of Thring fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

During the panel meeting, character references were taken into consideration and one reference said: “ Since April 2022, I have seen Matthew not only express regret for his actions from this period, but also work towards supporting himself.

The panel found that he should be banned from teaching for a two-year period and this ban will be reviewed.

To view the report, click here.

