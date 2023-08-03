Michael Byard started work on the five feet long replica of Nelson's flagship back in 1969 and he is delighted to have put the last pieces onto his extraordinary replica.Fifty four years after he first began work on the vessel, the 82 year old is now looking forward to sitting back and admiring the ship, which is now sitting 'pride of place' in his conservatory, enclosed in a bespoke museum quality case.

He began building the model in 1969 when he was working at a shipping company in Melbourne, Australia, where he had emigrated as a child.Michael completed the vast majority of the model, which is made up of over 3,000 pieces, most of which he cut himself, by 2020 – but he grew concerned that his project would never be completed because of his struggle to find someone to make the stern design. As a result of this complicated design, he was left close to completion for nearly three years, but after a public appeal, several false starts and a cost of more than £500 he was finally able to find someone up to the job.

He said: “It's just a sense of relief now it's done.

Michael Byard has spent over 50 years trying to complete his model of HMS Victory.

"It's been a long journey."I wish it had been done three years ago, but all's well that's complete."

After a number of disappointing setbacks Michael finally came across model maker, Neil Woods, who offered his services to convert the 2D stern decoration drawings into the much coveted 3D form.

Michael said: "I think it is truly fantastic and even though it cost me quite a lot of money it is totally worth it.“He admitted to me that it was the most challenging job that he had done designing, laser cutting the wood sections and then 3D printing in resin the gallery decorations- the scrolls, the human forms and the correct balusters, so we have both learned something."

The model comes complete with gun ports, life boats and cannons, stands which are 11 inches long, 14 inches wide and 16 inches tall.

The actual HMS Victory, launched in 1765, achieved lasting fame as the flagship of Vice-Admiral Nelson in Britain’s greatest naval victory in the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

He added: “Finally, I have done it. I'm very pleased.

"I'm completely happy with it, my very own HMS Victory.

"I can light it up at night which is quite fun, where I can look from the admiral's cabin right through to the deck."It has been well worth the wait."