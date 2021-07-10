At least two schools in the area have told parents bringing in youngsters late on Monday is fine with headteachers calling it a 'learning opportunity'.

Pupils at Peel Common Nursery and Infant School and Peel Common Junior School have bee told they have until 10am to make it to school on Monday.

In a letter to parents junior school head Zoë Dudley and infant head Lesley Spicer said: ‘As I am sure lots of you are aware, Sunday evening is the first time in many years since England have made it to a final in football and we are sure that lots of you are going to want to watch the match with your families that evening.

‘We would rather have children in school on Monday who are rested and ready to learn than grumpy or even absent so with that in mind we will be keeping our registers open until 10am on Monday morning should you want to allow your child a little longer in bed.'

Any children arriving later will not be marked as late, and the schools will be open at normal time.

The letter added: ‘This is a great learning opportunity to talk about the importance of being a nation, about pride and resilience and possibly about disappointment!’

It comes as some Portsmouth bosses have given workers Monday off.

Gomer Junior School said they knew coming in on time on Monday could be a ‘struggle due to a late night’ and have said pupils can arrive by 10am.

Parent Chloe Carpenter is delighted her son Kobi, eight, can stay up late to watch the game before going into his Year 3 class at Gomer Junior School the next day.

She said: ‘I think it’s a great idea, going to sleep later, going to school tired can have a big effect on their behaviour throughout the day.

‘My son will be up watching it and will be way too excited to be going to bed, so yes well done to the schools for thinking ahead to putting this in place.’

In an email the school said: ‘Aware that the Euro final, on Sunday evening, is likely to end very late, we are mindful that some children watching it may find Monday morning a struggle due to a late night.

‘Therefore, children are welcome to arrive to school on Monday at their normal arrival time (GClub is open as normal) or by 10am. Registers will not close until 10.05am.

‘The Bury Hall Lane gate will be open as normal first thing and will close at 9am. We will reopen the gate at 9.50am to let in those children who are arriving later than normal.

‘If you arrive at school between those times please use the infant red gate on Pyrford Close. As soon as children arrive at school they will need to go straight to their classrooms to be registered accordingly.’

