Fairfield Infant School, Havant, held a road safety day to continue to increase the awareness surrounding safety when travelling to and from school, particularly after the clocks went back on October 30.

The ‘Your time to shine’ day on Friday encouraged all children to attend school in their brightest coloured clothing and accessories – and the children did not disappoint.

Fairfield Infant School has held a road safety day and welcomed Basil the Bird

The start of the day saw a keep fit session take place in the playground where staff where accompanied by Basil who also took part in the fitness moves.

Basil joined the children through their assembly and went from class to class to introduce himself and promote road safety.

Fairfield’s travel champion Kim Moore who organised the event said: “It was an amazing day. It was great to see every member of our Fairfield family so involved and enthusiastic. Everyone was a winner in their own right and having Basil join us made the event even more memorable for everyone.

‘Road safety is a big thing for us at Fairfield and this is all about raising awareness to the children and the parents.’

Kim said that the school are trying to encourage children and parents to travel into school in an active and safe way, and there has been an increase in bike racks to help them do so.

Fairfield are hoping to work towards their Silver Accreditation this year by improving their School Travel Plan the best way possible to get people to swap driving to school for a better means of travel.

Kim said: ‘We do a lot of road safety events to make sure that we are safe around the school.’