See some of Hampshire's poppy installations that have been created for Remembrance Day
POPPY installations have been popping up all across Hampshire in anticipation of Remembrance Sunday.
Buildings in Hampshire have seen a new lease of life as places across the county have been ‘yarnbombed’ to create poppy art installations as a mark of respect for those fallen in British conflict.
Stubbington, Titchfield and Catisfield are just three places that have taken to knitting woollen poppies to construct master pieces to raise awareness for the Poppy Appeal.
The Titchfield Village Trust have embraced the ‘Titchfield Yarnbombers’ who have been knitting away since July in order to make a waterfall hung from the eves of the Village Hall as a backdrop to the Remembrance Day commemorations.
In August, the hall began building works, but that did not stop the women as they continued to furiously make over 3,000 poppies in five months.
Suzy Jackson, the group leader, said ‘We’d started so we were determined to finish come what may. We put out an appeal for yarn and buttons to make the poppies and had a tremendous response, with one man in Lee On The Solent so impressed with the idea he sent us a case of over £100 worth of wool.’
The Titchfield Village Trust, which runs the village hall, have devised a permanent method of hanging the walls of poppies from the eves so that they can be hung in the years to come on every Remembrance Sunday.
Nick Girdler, chairman of the trust, said: ‘The whole village is delighted with the outcome as are the Royal British Legion, who organise the commemoration, it will be a lasting legacy for many years to come.’
The Catisfield poppy installation, which is a sea of poppies covering Fiona Walker’s home, has taken over a year to achieve and has seen the community club together.
Fiona is known for her knitting efforts as she has raised £11,500 over the years for Rowans Hospice, £7,750 of which came from the sale of material face masks that she created during the pandemic.
She then turned her attention to remembrance day over a year ago, and since then, with the help of people donating wool, knitted poppies and time, she has been able to turn her home into a sea of red, purple and white.
Fiona said: ‘Without the support of the people in the community, we wouldn’t be able to actually achieve what we have done.
‘I can’t tell you the amount of people that have stopped, taken a photograph of my house and then driven off again. It is a mark of respect for those that fought.’
Stubbington is yet another place that has embraced the yarn as 60 ladies have created over 3,000 poppies to decorate the surrounding area of the memorial with.
The memorial was first built in 1922 and the idea of creating a wave of poppies on the surrounding hedges came as a centenary celebration.
Manon Burton started the project back in my with just four ladies helping her, but over time 60 of them have come together from around the village to create a huge amount of poppies.
Manon said: ‘This has been an amazing labour of love and remembrance.
‘This has been an incredible response and shows us all that the meaning of the poppy lives on.’