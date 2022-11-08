Stubbington, Titchfield and Catisfield are just three places that have taken to knitting woollen poppies to construct master pieces to raise awareness for the Poppy Appeal.

The Titchfield Village Trust have embraced the ‘Titchfield Yarnbombers’ who have been knitting away since July in order to make a waterfall hung from the eves of the Village Hall as a backdrop to the Remembrance Day commemorations.

Stubbington Village poppies and the group

Suzy Jackson, the group leader, said ‘We’d started so we were determined to finish come what may. We put out an appeal for yarn and buttons to make the poppies and had a tremendous response, with one man in Lee On The Solent so impressed with the idea he sent us a case of over £100 worth of wool.’

The Titchfield Village Trust, which runs the village hall, have devised a permanent method of hanging the walls of poppies from the eves so that they can be hung in the years to come on every Remembrance Sunday.

Nick Girdler, chairman of the trust, said: ‘The whole village is delighted with the outcome as are the Royal British Legion, who organise the commemoration, it will be a lasting legacy for many years to come.’

Stubbington Poppies

Fiona is known for her knitting efforts as she has raised £11,500 over the years for Rowans Hospice, £7,750 of which came from the sale of material face masks that she created during the pandemic.

She then turned her attention to remembrance day over a year ago, and since then, with the help of people donating wool, knitted poppies and time, she has been able to turn her home into a sea of red, purple and white.

Catisfield Poppy installation has been created by Fiona Walker with the help of local residents

Fiona said: ‘Without the support of the people in the community, we wouldn’t be able to actually achieve what we have done.

‘I can’t tell you the amount of people that have stopped, taken a photograph of my house and then driven off again. It is a mark of respect for those that fought.’

Stubbington is yet another place that has embraced the yarn as 60 ladies have created over 3,000 poppies to decorate the surrounding area of the memorial with.

Catisfield Poppy installation

Manon Burton started the project back in my with just four ladies helping her, but over time 60 of them have come together from around the village to create a huge amount of poppies.

Manon said: ‘This has been an amazing labour of love and remembrance.

‘This has been an incredible response and shows us all that the meaning of the poppy lives on.’

Titchfield poppies