New aircraft unveiled at Fareham College Caroline Dineage MP with Fareham College students who study Level 2 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering and Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering at Fareham College’s CEMAST campus.

The Cessna plane was maneuvered into Fareham College’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (Cemast) campus in Lee-on-the-Solent.

The plane, which can climb to heights of more than 13,000ft, will remain ground-based and used as a vital training aid for engineering students at the education site.

Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, attended the unveiling of the new aircraft in the college’s aeronautical and aerospace workshop – and even had a go sitting in the four-seat plane, as well as speaking with students and staff.

The Tory MP said: ‘I was delighted to visit the College today to meet students and staff and see the latest addition to the excellent facilities and equipment already in place, which will not only train, but also inspire the next generation of aeronautical and aerospace engineers.’

Dave Richardson, director of Fareham College’s Cemast and civil engineering training centre campuses, said the plane’s arrival would be a boost for students.

‘The new Cessna 172H aircraft is a welcome addition to our equipment and facilities here at Fareham College’s Cemast campus,’ he said.

‘Due to our exceptional links with employers and working closely with them, we are able to ensure that our curriculum supports industry requirements and fully prepares our students for their next steps, whether that is progressing onto university, into employment on onto an apprenticeship.

The students in the plane with Caroline Dineage are: (in the front of the plane next to Caroline) Kaya Lakey, Level 2 Diploma in Aerospace and Aviation Engineering student; (student sat directly behind Caroline in the aircraft) Cameron McWilliams, Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering student and (sat in the back of the aircraft behind Kaya) Noah Roszaman, Level 3 Extended Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering student.

‘The students are looking forward to working on it and using the hands-on experience this provides to enhance their learning.”

AT Aviation Sales supplied the new aircraft to the college. Andy Twemlow, the firm’s managing director said: ‘We forged the link with the college as we support the excellent work it is doing encouraging young people into engineering careers.

‘As an industry, we really struggle to recruit aviation engineers at the moment, so to see the College investing in this area, training young people and supporting them into the aviation industry is a great thing.’

Fareham College’s Cemast campus specialises in a range of engineering and manufacturing courses including aeronautical and aerospace, automotive and motorsport, marine, manufacturing, mechanical, electrical and electronic.

For more details about courses and the college, see fareham.ac.uk.

