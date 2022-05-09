The college is set to embark on a partnership with multi-award-winning fibre broadband company Giganet.

After securing £250 million of funding, the broadband provider is looking to invest in training and teaching programmes to build the workforce for the future with a focus on local people serving local communities.

Fareham College’s new training programme features a six-week traineeship leading to a 12-15-month apprenticeship, including training at the college’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training, and rotational training, on-site with Giganet in Whiteley.

Bethany Challoner, apprenticeships and adult skills director at the college, said: ‘We're very excited to participate in this innovative and employer-led apprenticeship programme.

‘At Fareham College, we have worked collaboratively with Giganet to create a programme that not only meets the needs of industry but will provide apprentices with long-standing career opportunities.

‘We're proud to work with an employee centred organisation and look forward to getting the programme started.’

The partnership will train, upskill and develop the next generation of fibre technology installation engineers.

The collaborative programme is scheduled to take the first cohort of trainees in May, with the apprenticeship starting in July.

Additional intakes are planned for October this year with a view to the programme growing.

Steve Morgan, head of learning at Giganet, said: ‘The professional education and development of Fibre Technology Installation Engineers will prove essential for achieving the UK’s aims for nationwide gigabit-broadband by 2025, and core to Giganet’s vision to be the Best ISP in the UK.

‘Following the opening of our own dedicated Training Centre last month, we’re looking to future-proof our workforce just as we’re helping homes and businesses future-proof their broadband connectivity.

‘By partnering with Fareham College and investing in students with our apprenticeship scheme, we’re able to complement their education with the opportunity to work alongside our knowledgeable and experienced people to acquire job-specific skills that are in high demand.

‘The programme will ultimately help us to expand our team of Installation Engineers, equipped with an extensive knowledge of full fibre infrastructure, along with the skills and behaviours necessary to make certain our service offering is second to none.’